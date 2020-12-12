Cyberpunk 2077 Has Already Taken The Development Cost

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 has achieved a high output, just like expectations. In a statement, CD PROJEKT stated that the development cost of the game and advertising expenses in 2020 were met.

Cyberpunk 2077, which was announced in 2012 and finally met with its players after 8 years after its announcement, caused a confluence, so to speak. The game has managed to become the most successful debut game in PC history. The game managed to exceed 1 million concurrent players on Steam.

In addition, CD PROJEKT, the parent company of the game’s developer studio CD PROJEKT RED, made a statement about the sales success of the game. In a statement released on Friday, CD PROJEKT said that the pre-order sales of the game in digital cover the development cost of the game and this year’s advertising costs.

Sales success of Cyberpunk 2077

CD PROJEKT, in a post on Twitter on Thursday, announced that the Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order exceeded 8 million. Three-quarters of these pre-orders were pre-orders for a digital copy of the game, for which the studio had a higher profit margin. In the statement made again, the company stated that the game’s Steam sales exceeded $ 50 million 2 weeks ago.

Of course, this great sales success achieved not only the studio but also the employees involved in the development phase of the game. The company announced that 10% of the profits made in 2020 will be distributed to employees, which it has implemented in the past years. We will see the financial success of Cyberpunk 2077 on a larger scale in the 2021 developer report.

We also mentioned that CD PROJEKT’s face is not smiling everywhere. Despite the outstanding sales success of Cyberpunk 2077, the company’s stock continues to decline. In a news item we reported to you in November, we said that the company’s shares had dropped. The release of the game does not seem to change that either. The share price of the company we reported on was 335.40 Polonio Zloty. The price on December 11, when the stock markets closed, seems to be 320.50 Polish Zloty.



