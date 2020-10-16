Cyberpunk 2077 has a release date on Google Stadia

Although at first it was said that it would come later, the game will finally be commercialized at the same time as on the other platforms.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Google Stadia was in a haze, not because it was never going to be released, but because it was said to be released later. Finally, it will not be like that and it will arrive at the same time as on the rest of the platforms, that is, on November 19. The production of CD Projekt RED is already Gold and has just released a new episode of Night City Wire dedicated mainly to vehicles. It was in that streaming where the date was confirmed in Google’s system.

The last few weeks have been moved in the Polish studio, as Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has brought to light that CD Projekt RED has not fulfilled its promise and has succumbed to crunch. According to some of the workers interviewed, the days will be 6 days a week until the end of the development, although everything seems to indicate that this practice has been extended over time and has not been concentrated only in the last phase of development.

CD Projekt’s answer: they recognize the crunch

Adam Badownski, chief developer of the developer, acknowledged the veracity of the facts on Twitter. The manager then assured that the decision has been one of the most difficult of his career, although he has qualified “that everyone will be well compensated for each of the overtime hours.” According to the version of CD Projekt RED, 10% of the company’s profits will be divided among all employees.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The new generation versions will be updated free of charge for all those who have a copy in the current generation of machines. Of course, the truly next gen patch will not be ready until 2021 and will be developed internally, unlike that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, by Saber Interactive.



