Cyberpunk 2077: hardly convinced by its creators

CD Projekt RED confesses that it is not being easy to make a first person shooter with close combat, but they continue to work on the issue.

One of the things that has raised the most suspicions in the last trailers and gameplays of Cyberpunk 2077 is the subject of close combat. There’s, for example, the strange fistfight from the first Night City Wire. It is a facet that has always married “regular” with the genre of first person shooters and that still occupies an essential role in the CD Projekt RED game. In an interview with VG247, Pawel Kapa, ​​Cyberpunk’s senior gameplay designer, has admitted that within the developers they are aware of these doubts and that even they themselves have some:

“We are spending a lot of time trying to perfect it. We are not 100% happy, especially for how the impacts look in combat and for the feedback received. That is why we continue working on it ”, Kapa commented. “It’s not an easy task because basically all of our experience comes from making games in the third person (the last one, The Witcher 3), and in fact one of the most important parts of the development was figuring out how to do hand-to-hand combat from a first person perspective. We’re on that”.

In the last Cyberpunk 2077 gameplays we have seen, not only punches, kicks and swords (look at that spectacular Thermal Katana that glows in the dark), but we were also presented with “cyberware”. In the advanced universe in which the game is set, humans put implants and modifications in their own body to be stronger, faster and, ultimately, lethal. Thus, in the adventure we can install improvements such as gorilla arms or mantis blades, with which to destroy our enemies by pulling only melee. One more proof of how fine this section must end up being.

Cyberpunk 2077 wants to be a reference

In any case, Cyberpunk 2077 goes much further, as the game has shown in recent days, in which it has taught the three different principles for the story (origins in the manner of Dragon Age: Origins); the enormous possibilities of its novel system of dialogues; or the scope of your free will, which even allows you to complete the story without doing the main missions. Normal that the title wants to become “a reference” for the entire industry. We’ll see if it finally gets it on November 19, when it comes out on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.



