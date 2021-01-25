Cyberpunk 2077 had the biggest digital launch in history

Cyberpunk 2077 may have had a lot of problems when it launched in late 2020, but none of that stopped it from becoming the biggest digital launch of all time, according to a survey by the SuperData agency. This may not come as a surprise, as the game built one of the biggest marketing campaigns of the past decade.

As reported by the agency, Cyberpunk 2077 sold more than 10.2 million units digitally in its launch month (December 2020), beating any previous in the history of digital sales. It is worth mentioning that the copies sold on the PC represent about 80% of the total.

For comparison, digital sales in the master race increased by 40% in December – making CDPR partly responsible for the achievement. Check out:

It is important to note that all of these numbers include copies of the game that have been refunded by players. However, SuperData claims that refunds did not significantly change these results, implying that many more people bought and kept the game than refunded it.