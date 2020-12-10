Cyberpunk 2077 Guide | all collectibles, cheats

We bring you the complete guide to Cyberpunk 2077 with all the main missions, location of collectibles, gigs, cars, weapons and more.

The new and long-awaited title of CD Projekt RED has finally arrived at our hands on December 10, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 has received critical acclaim, in part due to the quality of its open world. It will certainly be a shocking experience for the player, but it can be overwhelming at times. That is why we bring you this complete guide, so that you do not miss any detail of this exciting futuristic world located in 2077. Let’s start!

Tricks and tips

The content in this section is intended for the player to make the most of their stay in Night City: initial tips, specific tricks and the best indications to make the best use of every second of play.

Main story

In this section we are going to stop and explain in detail how to complete the main missions and story arcs of Cyberpunk 2077. The player can choose if he wants to focus only on these types of relevant plots to finish the title more quickly, but apparently the possible Finals are affected by decisions that will not be found on this list. It is up to you in which order to explore Night City.

Side missions

This section is dedicated to all the independent missions that we can run into in Night City. They are not essential to end the story, but they can influence the end of it and are necessary to get all the trophies. In addition, they will multiply our hours of play in Cyberpunk 2077.



