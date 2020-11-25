Cyberpunk 2077: graphics comparison between

After a long development cycle, several postponements and accusations of crunch, Cyberpunk 2077 finally seems to be about to be released, which already allows some players to prepare unofficial graphical comparisons between different platforms.

The game will be released for both the current and the old generation, and it is natural to have doubts about how it will perform on the old war consoles. Thinking about it, youtuber Cycu1 posted a video placing the PlayStation 4 Pro side by side with the PC version. Check out:

As older consoles do not support Ray-tracing, DLSS 2.0 and very high-resolution textures, the PS4 Pro’s look ends up looking a lot more “blurry” than the PC version, but it is certainly still pretty much by old standards video games.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for PC, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia. What did you think of this graphic comparison? Comment below!



