Cyberpunk 2077: graphical comparison PS4 and Xbox One

The CD Projekt RED title is now available worldwide and for all platforms. These are the differences between console versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available worldwide and for all announced platforms. The ambitious title of CD Projekt RED, which has been analyzed on PC, is now subject to the verdict of millions of fans on the most popular platforms today, both PS4 and Xbox One; although PS5 and Xbox Series X | S players can also play thanks to backward compatibility (the actual next gen version will be out in 2021). However, to what extent are those sensible graphical improvements promised out of the box on next-gen consoles remarkable?

Cyberpunk 2077 compared on PS4 / Xbox One vs PS5 / Xbox Series X | S

There are already several videos that circulate on networks such as YouTube with a comparative and informative character, because for those who wonder if it is worth waiting for the next gen version on consoles, or if the improvements of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are or not At the height via backward compatibility, these materials serve as a photograph of what we are now, in December 2020, at the expense of possible patches arriving that guarantee a reduction in bugs and other recurring problems in video games of this scale.

As we can see, on PS5 there is only one mode at 60 FPS, while on Xbox Series X we can switch between quality (30 FPS, better graphics) and performance (60 FPS, Xbox One X graphics). On standard PS4 and Xbox One it can only be run with reduced graphics load and 30 FPS; yes, without apparent falls. The video also includes numerous sequences on Xbox Series S.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now a reality: available worldwide

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available in stores both in physical and digital format for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. Those who get the game on PS4 or Xbox One can play the game totally free backward compatible version of PS5 or Xbox Series X | S; In the case of the latter platform, Series X users can run the optimized version of Xbox One X, which is the only one with two graphics options: performance (higher FPS) or visual quality (better graphics at the cost of lower frame rate).

It is recommended, in any case, to install the Day 1 patch, which improves the gaming experience and visual fidelity ostensibly, the Polish studio has promised. You can read our review of Cyberpunk 2077 here, where we rated it 10 out of 10.




