Cyberpunk 2077 got its first update!

Recently, the number one game on the agenda, CD Projekt Red, released the first update for Cyberpunk 2077, called Hotfix. According to the details, some issues that players complained about were fixed.

Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.04 update released!

The first fix pack for Cyberpunk 2077 was released for PlayStation and PC versions. For Xbox systems, it has been announced that the update will be released as soon as possible. Here is the list of changes:

Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.04 notes

Tasks

– Gig: Fixed an issue with completing the final goal in Freedom of the Press.

– Fixed an issue with starting to talk to Johnny at the end of Life in Wartime.

– Fixed a rare issue where NPCs would no longer look for V if the A Like Supreme quest was interrupted.

– Fixed an issue where Nix did not switch to its default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

– Fixed issues that prevented progress in I Fought The Law if the quest field was left.

– Fixed not being able to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

– Fixed issues with staying in the second stage of the mission after finishing the fight against Pacifica with Ozob when played after the Finals. Fixed an issue with the Nomads in With A Little Help From My Friends / Queen of the Road V when V left the mission in the middle of the battle.

– Adjusted matches and re-enabled quest tracker in M’ap Tann Pèlen / I Walk the Line / Transmission.

– Fixed restrictions on freedom to get up and sit when none of the blue line conditions are met in the violent incident.

– Problems with time and space in Follow the River arising from the task area or leaving the mission have been fixed.

– Fixed an issue where conversation with Johnny did not start after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm

– Fixed the issue where the mission was blocked when exiting the mission area before climbing the hill in Follow the River. Fixed the “Enter Cabin 9” goal not completing if the room is entered too quickly in Auto Love.

– Fixed Jackie sitting still in The Ripperdoc

– Other mission fixes

Gameplay

– The preview on the weapon crafting has been fixed.

Image

– In-car appearance has been improved.

– It has been accelerated to switch from first person view to third person perspective in a vehicle.

– Problems with missing animations in important mission NPCs during the cinema have been fixed.

Performance and Stability

– Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Various

– The flashing effect on braindans has been changed to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been softened and the frequency and size of the flashes has been reduced.

– Copyrighted songs found incorrectly in the game with the “Disable Copyright Protected Music” feature on have been removed.

PC specific

– Changing the language to default in in-game settings now correctly sets it to your Steam client language.

Console specific

– Improved reflection quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate smudges.

– Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement remaining at 97% after completing all related missions in The Badlands on Xbox.

– Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in America.



