Cyberpunk 2077: Good news for the insufficient system!

Cyberpunk 2077, which has been expected for 8 years and is expected to have a GTA 5 effect in the game world, comes out. The game, even forcing NVIDIA’s RTX graphics card, created question marks for those with mid-level hardware. But NVIDIA gave the good news today.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to GeForce Now!

Cyberpunk 2077, produced by CD Projekt Red, which has been on the agenda frequently recently and which has made the players a little tired with its postponements, debuts this night. In the recent game tests, the most powerful graphics cards in the market were not even able to play the game at 60 FPS at the highest graphics settings, a new statement came from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service, which allows low-end PC owners to play the latest games, will take place in Cyberpunk 2077 from midnight tonight. The streaming service, which allows you to play games with RTX enabled according to your internet speed, offers three different subscriptions.

How will Cyberpunk 2077 be played with GeForce Now?

First of all, you need two things. The first is to have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via GOG or Steam. Epic Games is not included in the official release. The second is a new GeForce Now subscription if you don’t have one.

GeForce Now; It can be played on Windows, Mac, Chromebook, Android and Safari. To use the service efficiently, at least 15 Mbps internet speed is required. You can check GeForce Now memberships and prices here.



