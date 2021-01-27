Cyberpunk 2077 gets romance with Johnny Silverhand

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game with an age recommendation of 18 years old and, therefore, full of violence and sex. That is, it is also a full plate for the scene of modders, who have already created a way to get romantically involved with Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves!

In the new mod, made by Catmino and already available on the Nexus Mods website, it is possible to take the character models and then swap them with the other characters in the game. That is, you can take Johnny, Judy, Panam and any other inhabitant of Night City, and then put him in the place of one of the sex workers scattered on the streets.

But not everything is perfect, since the characters are still dressed in their normal clothes at the time of “let’s see”. Still, this is a good chance to imagine what your favorite characters would look like in a romance scene! What did you think of this mod? Do you want to put it in the game? Comment below!