Cyberpunk 2077 gets pre-release 43gb patch

Even before Cyberpunk 2077 was released, CD Projekt Red released an update patch with a “very big” size of 43 GB.

On Xbox consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 can be preloaded since December 3, and some users have decided to share some important details about the game. According to youtuber DreamcastGuy, the title received a 43 GB patch to be downloaded even before the official launch of the game, resulting in a much larger storage size than expected.

For those curious Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43gb day one patch. pic.twitter.com/BKuWInTpJA — DreamcastGuy Is Reviewing Cyberpunk2077 (@DreamcastGuy) December 3, 2020

Interestingly, Fabian Mario Döhla, developer of CD Projekt Red, responded to the tweet about the update, mentioning that the giant patch is not even the update scheduled for the day of the title’s release.

So far, the contents of the update have not been confirmed, but apparently, because it was made available before the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077, everything indicates that they are improvements and specific corrections. In addition, nothing has been commented on the news that will be included in the Day One update, which will come along with the game.



