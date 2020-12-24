Cyberpunk 2077 gets new update on PS4, Xbox One

On the eve of the holidays, CD Projekt Red continues to work on Cyberpunk 2077 and released on Wednesday night (23) another game update to correct game problems. Basically, the patch fixes the potential disaster of having the save saved on the PC and some improvements to the consoles and quests.

In short, there are three major fixes for PC, Xbox One and PS4, which you can check below:

Quests: Dum Dum will not disappear at the entrance of Totentanz in the Second Conflict mission

Console specific: improved stability and memory management, resulting in fewer crashes

PC specific: 8MB save limit has been removed. Note: this will not fix corrupted save files before the update.

Basically, Cyberpunk 2077 had a technical problem on the PC that saves that were over 8 MB in size could corrupt and lose all the player’s progress. On the consoles, the game is more stable and a specific quest bug has been fixed.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia (and on Xbox Series X / S and PS5 through backward compatibility).



