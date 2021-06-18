Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Patch Before PS4 Relaunch

Cyberpunk 2077: Still working hard to solve the numerous issues of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red released a new game update this week that should resolve even more bugs and errors that occurred in several of its missions. Patch 1.2.3 still promises to decrease the number of crashes, improve certain animations, an improved interface and much more.

Remember that this update comes just before the game is re-released on PlayStation Store after a six-month absence. With this return, PS4 users will once again have the chance to purchase the game from the console’s official store which, after so many patches, is already in a much better state than in its original December 2020 release.

Of course, the list of fixes and changes for this patch is quite large, so if you want to check out everything it has, just take a look at CD Projekt Red’s post on their official game blog. There you will also find changes specific to the PC and Xbox versions, which were always available for purchase during this period.

Are you excited to see how Cyberpunk 2077 has improved in recent months? Leave your comment below telling us what your experience has been with this controversial game so far!