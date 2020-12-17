Cyberpunk 2077 gets mod that releases cheats

Despite all the problems, whoever is playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC, certainly has more advantages besides a better performance on compatible hardware: one of them is that you can already use mods at will. While some promise to fix certain bugs, others allow the use of cheats in the game.

The mod titled CyberConsole allows you to access the game’s console commands, which is what developers use to easily test certain things in their games. For us, it just opens up all your cheats.

This means that you can get money, upgrades for your character, different weapons, clothes and any other item you can imagine. The mod can be found on the Nexus Mods website, but there is a warning that says you must run the game in window mode for it to work as it should.

If you really want to use this mod, we only recommend that you make a backup of your saved data, since if something gets corrupted, there will be a quick and easy way to recover everything.

Of course, this is only one of the possibilities of what you can achieve. If you want to know all the codes, just check out the document created by one of the users of the Nexus Mod. The list is huge and has everything available with this mod so far. And do you think these cheats are worth using or prefer to find the deletion items in Cyberpunk 2077.



