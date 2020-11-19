Cyberpunk 2077 gets gameplay trailer

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Today (19), during the last episode of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire, the game got a new trailer showing more of the gameplay, side activities and history. Check it out below:

The video is packed with gameplay, showing even more about combat, skills and even a roller coaster. And in the story, we discovered something very interesting, the trailer shows that Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves’ character) gets into V’s head, after stealing a very important chip.

So, what did you think? Hypados for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077? Tell us in the comments section!

