Cyberpunk 2077 gets 10-minute gameplay on Xbox One X

Today (17), in a special broadcast by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 won a new gameplay video on Xbox One X and Series X, finally showing the game’s performance on the consoles (since almost everything was recorded on PCs).

Below, we see V walking around the vast map of Night City, performing some missions, dialogues with Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) and even fighting. What seems to be the most important thing now is that both Microsoft consoles appear to have consistent performance and no performance drops (in addition to being very beautiful, of course). Check it out below:

The video is in 1080p and at 30 fps, so we can’t see if the Xbox One X’s resolution is high or if the Xbox Series X version runs above 30 frames per second. However, there is an interesting element: at the 6:35 mark of the video, we can see that the Xbox Series X features reflections of Ray Tracing on the floor, while the Xbox One X does not.

The interesting thing about the video is that we see some more advanced elements in action, such as melee fights with katanas, fights with weapons and even an Xbox Conquest, which involves stopping a grenade while it is in the air.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC on December 10, 2020, with new generation versions (PS5 and Xbox Series X / S) arriving sometime in 2021. So, what did you think of the gameplay? Excited? Tell us in the comments section!



