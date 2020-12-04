Cyberpunk 2077: Geralt’s voice won’t be cast in cameo

Doug Cockle, who plays the character in the English version, has confirmed that CD Projekt RED has not called him this time.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the title that marked a before and after in the history of CD Projekt RED, the small studio that has ended up becoming one of the most powerful video game companies in Europe. It is obvious that Geralt de Rivia, the protagonist of this title, does not seem to have much space in Cyberpunk 2077, not only because they are very different sagas, but because fantasy does not fit too much in this new science fiction universe. Doug Cockle, the actor who plays Geralt in English, has confirmed that he is not involved in the game, so there will be no Easter eggs with his voice.

This has been explained in a statement to Eurogamer, where he said some time ago that he would love to have a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077. “I joked with [CD Projekt RED] that they put me as an Easter egg. I jokingly said: ‘You must bring me back as a waiter that the player has to interact with during at least one mission. A waiter named Gerry who has a helper like Trisha, Jenny, or something like that. ‘

Maybe in the future?

Still, his wishes have not been fulfilled, at least for the moment (there is still hope for the two big expansions, right? “Unfortunately, I am not involved in Cyberpunk so far,” he has acknowledged. a while ago, but [CDPR] hasn’t called me at all. I’m a bit sad, actually. Well, maybe in the future … “.

Although Geralt de Rivia does not come out as such, a small Easter egg has been inserted. On V’s desk you can find a retro magazine with the cover of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia.



