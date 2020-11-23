Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage leaked!

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage was leaked, although the game was just over 14 days old. A 20-minute gameplay footage of the game was leaked online and soon hit YouTube.

Cyberpunk 2077 footage broadcast live on PlayStation

Cyberpunk 2077, gameplay footage was leaked live on PlayStation, but it is not known exactly which PS model it belongs to. Many users think it’s PS4 or PS4 Pro. In a news we published today, we reported that the boxed versions of the game reached many stores, and some Reddit users working in those stores shared the images of these boxed versions on the platform.

We advise our readers who do not want to eat spoilers not to watch the video, because these 20 minutes of gameplay reveal what a character from the Nomad class can go through. In addition, some bugs are noticeable as there is no first day update in the game. It is not known exactly how the person who posted the footage obtained the boxed version of the game.



