Cyberpunk 2077: GAME will not be able to return the game

The chain of stores issues a statement in which it explains its inability to carry out such procedures. A few hours before they claimed to be able to do so.

[Update] GAME Spain will not be able to process returns

GAME Spain informs of its impossibility to process the refunds of the purchase amount. Despite the initial message, where they claimed to be able to offer “the refund of the amount of the title as long as 14 days have not passed and the purchase TICKET is kept”, open copies of Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be returned in this chain due to indications of the distributor. However, they urge you to contact CD Projekt RED through the email provided.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has not been the dream. The version of the base consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) has come out with multiple problems, to the point that CD Projekt RED has issued a public statement announcing that customers will have the possibility to return the product. But how is it managed if you have acquired it in physical format? The GAME store has stepped up and made it clear how to carry out this process, as well as the necessary requirements to receive the money back.

“Given the latest statements from the study responsible for Cyberpunk 2077, from GAME we offer a refund of the amount as long as 14 days have not passed and the purchase receipt is kept.” While for physical stores it is necessary to consult directly with them, those who bought the title through the web will be able to request a refund through the customer service form.

All in all, the store has echoed CD Projekt RED’s promise to improve the product in the months to come, advising players to wait for the new patches to become available. “From GAME we recommend waiting for the game patch that, from the study they assure, will improve the quality and performance of Cyberpunk 2077.



