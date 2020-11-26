Cyberpunk 2077: Game Performs “Amazingly Well” on PS4

Although the delay has only been three weeks, the Polish studio is surprised by how they have improved the versions of PS4 and Xbox One.

The Cyberpunk 2077 delay caused a stir for various reasons, but the employment situation at CD Projekt RED was undoubtedly one of the most talked about. After promising there would be no crunch, the company confirmed that it had resorted to that practice. Be that as it may, the extra three weeks have been used to improve the product, especially the current generation versions. During the presentation of the financial results, Adam Kicinski, CEO of the company, was surprised by the improvements that have been achieved.

The manager has explained that the PS5 version works very well, but that the PS4 version maintains the type perfectly. “We have had these three extra weeks and we have achieved a lot within this final deadline. Therefore, we believe that the game will perform very well on each of the platforms. ”

Performance on Xbox One and PS4

And what about the base consoles? Throughout these weeks, we have seen gameplay from PC, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, PS4 Pro and PS5. However, nothing has been taught about PS4 and Xbox One. Kicinski is very calm and maintains that it works well on those two machines, especially considering the huge world that unfolds. “Of course, a little worse than on the [consoles] pro, but surprisingly good,” he says.

Cyberpunk 2077 was initially scheduled for the month of April, but it went to November 2020. With a few weeks left until its release, CD Projekt RED announced that it would not arrive in time, so they set a new date, December 10 . The company will release the game simultaneously on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.

It was recently revealed that those who pre-order the title on Steam will have the possibility of accessing an extra mission. All the details, in this link.



