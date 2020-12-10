Cyberpunk 2077 Game Guide and tips

Just one day before the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 is live! Scheduled for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One on December 10, and later for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, this futuristic RPG invites you to explore the city of Night City and its surroundings. cybernetic society or independence of androids, all in the atmosphere of cyberpunk. The latest CD Projekt game, inspired by the paper role-playing game it bears, is getting ready to be released today by sharing the list of trophies and achievements you can find and collect on our upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough.

BRONZE COUPLES (26)

The fool

Become a mercenary.

lovers

Steal the leftover.

Monk

Find Alt Cunningham.

Lucky wheel

Interview with Anders Hellman.

High Priestess

Talk to Hanako Arasaka.

Protect and Serve

Complete River Ward’s Story.

To bad decisions!

Complete the Kerry Eurodyne Story.

Judy and the City

Complete Judy Alvarez’s Story.

Because I was on the road

Complete Panam Palmer’s story.

Bushido and Chill

Watch Bushido X with Snape.

I am the law!

Complete all “Seen Cyberpsycho” activities.

T-2077

Attach at least one implant to each system and part of the body.

Gun Fu

Kill or neutralize 3 enemies in a row with the pistol in melee.

Daemon salsa

Complete a hacking protocol by installing at least 3 background routines.

Ten out of ten

Reach the maximum level of a skill.

Trigger Pro

Throw an enemy grenade in the air with a gun.

Two heads with a bullet

Kill or neutralize 2 enemies with a single sniper rifle shot.

Hard landing

While the Cyber ​​Berserk gear is active, kill / neutralize 2 enemies with Superhero Landing.

Stanislavsky method

Select a dialogue option about V 10 times.

Ace of DIY

Craft 3 legendary items.

Daemon in the shell

Kill or neutralize 3 enemies with a single “Blow Up Grenade” Quick Hack.

You are already dead

Kill or neutralize 50 enemies when time slows.

Sure mice

Use Quick Hack Distract enemies 30 times undetected.

V for Vendetta

After using the Help Heart, kill or neutralize the enemy that killed you within 5 seconds.

Recoil

Kill or neutralize an enemy who throws a grenade at you.

Great traveler

Find all fast travel terminals.

SILVER CUPS (17)

Satan

Help Takemura avenge Saburo Arasaka.

Star

Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.

Sun

Become an Posthumous legend.

Balance

Johnny Silverhand bless your body.

You are breathtaking

Collect all items belonging to Johnny Silverhand.

Primary education

Complete all NCPD odd jobs and Watson contracts.

Happy kisses from Pacifica!

Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in Pacifica.

Vain Land

Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in the Badlands.

Little Tokyo

Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in Westbrook.

Dark streets

Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts at Heywood.

Forest

Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in Santo Domingo.

City Lights

Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in Downtown.

OK

Buy all vehicles available for sale.

I offer him a cigar!

Kill or neutralize 300 enemies using ranged weapons.

Mouthful!

Kill or neutralize 100 enemies using melee weapons.

Fool’s Journey

Find all the tarot card frescoes in the Fool on the Hill quest.

Afterlife legend

Reach the maximum reputation level.

GOLDEN CUP

world

Complete the main story.

PLATINUM CUP

Never Fade

Unlock all trophies.



