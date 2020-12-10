Cyberpunk 2077 Game Guide and tips

Just one day before the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 is live! Scheduled for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One on December 10, and later for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, this futuristic RPG invites you to explore the city of Night City and its surroundings. cybernetic society or independence of androids, all in the atmosphere of cyberpunk. The latest CD Projekt game, inspired by the paper role-playing game it bears, is getting ready to be released today by sharing the list of trophies and achievements you can find and collect on our upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough.
BRONZE COUPLES (26)
The fool
Become a mercenary.
lovers
Steal the leftover.
Monk
Find Alt Cunningham.
Lucky wheel
Interview with Anders Hellman.
High Priestess
Talk to Hanako Arasaka.
Protect and Serve
Complete River Ward’s Story.
To bad decisions!
Complete the Kerry Eurodyne Story.
Judy and the City
Complete Judy Alvarez’s Story.
Because I was on the road
Complete Panam Palmer’s story.
Bushido and Chill
Watch Bushido X with Snape.
I am the law!
Complete all “Seen Cyberpsycho” activities.
T-2077
Attach at least one implant to each system and part of the body.
Gun Fu
Kill or neutralize 3 enemies in a row with the pistol in melee.
Daemon salsa
Complete a hacking protocol by installing at least 3 background routines.
Ten out of ten
Reach the maximum level of a skill.
Trigger Pro
Throw an enemy grenade in the air with a gun.
Two heads with a bullet
Kill or neutralize 2 enemies with a single sniper rifle shot.
Hard landing
While the Cyber Berserk gear is active, kill / neutralize 2 enemies with Superhero Landing.
Stanislavsky method
Select a dialogue option about V 10 times.
Ace of DIY
Craft 3 legendary items.
Daemon in the shell
Kill or neutralize 3 enemies with a single “Blow Up Grenade” Quick Hack.
You are already dead
Kill or neutralize 50 enemies when time slows.
Sure mice
Use Quick Hack Distract enemies 30 times undetected.
V for Vendetta
After using the Help Heart, kill or neutralize the enemy that killed you within 5 seconds.
Recoil
Kill or neutralize an enemy who throws a grenade at you.
Great traveler
Find all fast travel terminals.
SILVER CUPS (17)
Satan
Help Takemura avenge Saburo Arasaka.
Star
Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.
Sun
Become an Posthumous legend.
Balance
Johnny Silverhand bless your body.
You are breathtaking
Collect all items belonging to Johnny Silverhand.
Primary education
Complete all NCPD odd jobs and Watson contracts.
Happy kisses from Pacifica!
Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in Pacifica.
Vain Land
Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in the Badlands.
Little Tokyo
Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in Westbrook.
Dark streets
Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts at Heywood.
Forest
Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in Santo Domingo.
City Lights
Complete all NCPD odd jobs and contracts in Downtown.
OK
Buy all vehicles available for sale.
I offer him a cigar!
Kill or neutralize 300 enemies using ranged weapons.
Mouthful!
Kill or neutralize 100 enemies using melee weapons.
Fool’s Journey
Find all the tarot card frescoes in the Fool on the Hill quest.
Afterlife legend
Reach the maximum reputation level.
GOLDEN CUP
world
Complete the main story.
PLATINUM CUP
Never Fade
Unlock all trophies.