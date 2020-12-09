Cyberpunk 2077: Free, narrative-focused DLCs confirmed

As Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer be postponed and will finally be made available to the public on December 10, developer CD Projekt Red launched yesterday (08), a trailer celebrating the launch of the game. In addition to several new and exciting images, the video still hides a little secret right at the end.

Closer eyes can see this, pause the video in the right frame and read a message from the developers, who say the following:

“We mentioned earlier that we would be launching expansions and, while we are not yet ready to reveal an exact date for them, we can say that we have learned a lot from the Witcher 3 and Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. Our planned expansions will take delve deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 with substantial content focused on a narrative that you won’t soon forget!

But before its launch, we will still start a free DLC plan in early 2021. Just like we did in The Witcher 3, wait for several DLC packs bringing lots of cool things to Night City in order to inject even more life into this world . We hope you are looking forward to it! ”

Until the game arrives, how about killing a little time with our special 24-hour live? Just paste with us in the player above! Are you looking forward to playing? Comment below!



