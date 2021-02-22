Cyberpunk 2077: finding themselves haunted by ghosts?

What if Cyberpunk 2077 was riddled with poltergeists of all kinds? Some players are convinced that they are haunted by ghosts …

OMG! Gamers around the world are asking certain questions about Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers have been convinced for some time that they are receiving a visit from ghosts. What is this very sordid story? A new masquerade or a real scourge?

All in all, the players seem to be in turmoil! Indeed, some of them believe that Cyberpunk 2077 has left the door open for ghosts.

The game bugged everywhere would then also have its share of visitors from beyond. At least that’s what these players stand for who will make the most Cartesian of you tick.

In the game, a member of the Samurai group dies during an event in the famous game. An event that seems more or less related to these rumors of ghosts coming their way.

Using a chip, the game protagonist accesses his digital consciousness, which takes on the features of Keanu Reeves. Thus, players are quite familiar with this type of appearance.

However, due to an in-game bug, players have to deal with ghosts that spawn unexpectedly. Something to scare Cyberpunk 2077 players, especially at night!

Cyberpunk 2077: gamers really haunted by ghosts?

CYBERPUNK 2077 GIVES COLD SWEAT TO PLAYERS BECAUSE OF THESE GHOSTS

Many believed in an urban legend at first and didn’t really pay attention to it. Until they were confronted with these disturbing appearances to say the least.

On Reddit, one of them confirmed that this was indeed a bug in Cyberpunk 2077. A bug that the community would have liked to be without.

While strolling a little in the streets of Night City, these ghosts come to surprise you. However, it doesn’t appear to be intentional, but rather a recurring bug.

After all, this is not the first time it has been spotted in the game. Cyberpunk 2077 has had a mixed start, not least due to the fact that it just wasn’t ready to sell.

Regardless, the CD Projekt Red team have since apologized to the players. As for this figure, one of those ghosts that appears, it is a boss of the game: Adam Smasher.

The latter, who already has a very disturbing physique, therefore torments players on all sides, which does not seem to reassure anyone. Victims of the bug report a shadow that appears at any time.

It might have been just a simple creepy pasta, but it is indeed a bug experienced by many. Anyway, it will be fixed in a future patch released by CD Projekt Red. We are reassured!