Cyberpunk 2077: fans find alleged reference to Ciri

Cyberpunk 2077 fans believe they have found a hidden reference to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with a hint of an easter egg related to the Ciri character in the game’s final mission.

Previously, a dialogue present in The Witcher 3, when Cirilla talks to Geralt about a dystopian future surrounded by “metal” and “flying ships”, had already been connected with the new RPG from CD Projekt Red. Now, a new suggestion indicates more a possible participation of the witch in the cyberpunk universe, with the appearance of a familiar bird in the last mission of Cyberpunk 2077.

Beware, the excerpt below has spoilers!

In the mission Along the Watchtower, V wakes up at the top of the Arid Lands dam and soon sees a bird perching on the car window. Interestingly, the bird is very similar to a swallow, which is exactly the name of Ciri’s sword and also his nickname, when translated from the elven Zirael, name given by the elf Avallac’h.

In addition, the Cyberpunk 2077 lore clarifies that there are no more birds in Night City due to the “Bird Extermination Law” caused by the high presence of zoonotic diseases.

Do you think it is a clear reference to Ciri? Was this the supposed moment when the heroine visited the city of V? Leave your opinion in the comments.