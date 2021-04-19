Cyberpunk 2077: fan shows off amazing cosplay by Judy Alvarez

Cyberpunk 2077 is still in trouble after huge updates, but its characters are still a favorite of cosplayers, especially Judy Alvarez, who has now gained yet another super faithful and realistic reproduction.

The person responsible for the creation was the Russian cosplayer Molzenna, who reproduced the character in as much detail as possible. From the implant in the left part of the head to the tattoos, Judy’s creation is one of the most realistic ever created.

Molzenna is not new to the area. The cosplayer has on its Instagram page the reproduction of other famous characters, such as Ellie from The Last of Us 2 and Ramona Flowers from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Cyberpunk 2077 may finally return to PlayStation Store very soon. After the game was removed due to various refund requests, Sony is considering putting the game back on sale after a patch update was made available by the producer CD Projekt RED.