Cyberpunk 2077: Fan recreates Porsche from Silverhand

The user NuclearRocketFarmer shared, on his Reddit profile, an incredible and faithful recreation of the classic Porsche 911 Turbo from 1977 by Johnny Silverhand, character of Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, taking advantage of a standard model of Forza Horizon 4 and his vehicle customization system .

According to the fan of the new CD Projekt Red title, the powerful Silverhand was created from the 1982 Porsche Turbo 3.3 pre-dated in Forza Horizon 4, and it took a lot of work with format tests and decals, requiring a few hours of dedication to the result as close as possible to the original vehicle.

As you can see in the images, the silver vehicle has an entire cover with gray, red and green accents, matte lines and an airfoil for fans of classic racing cars, such as Silverhand. In addition, the Porsche 911 looks quite low in the same way as it was shown in episode 4 of Night City Wire.

As it could not be missing from the machine, the large SAMURAI sticker prints the rear of the vehicle, just above horizontal lamps that, at high speeds, emit the neon effects that will be characteristic of nights in the city of Night City.

The model was created entirely on Xbox One and the user NuclearRocketFarmer posted the sharing code on Reddit in order to download the complete customization of the vehicle in Forza Horizon 4.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, with free upgrades from the current to the new generation.



