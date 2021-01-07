Cyberpunk 2077: Fan explores Night City with Borat

Cyberpunk 2077, an action game released on December 10, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PCs, won a fun video made by a fan of the game. In it, the character Borat is inserted in the city of Night City, being dazzled by the futuristic universe of the region.

The short and fun video shows Borat arriving in Night City and being impressed by the location. Then, after a walk and car ride through the region, the character meets a dog robot, and even witnesses a shootout. The video ends with the character “excited” in front of a cyborg.

The montage was produced by the Video Junkiee channel, which usually makes fun insertions of movie characters in games. There is video with the presence of Borat in other games, like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and even the participation of characters like Walter White, from the Breaking Bad series, in Minecraft.

Regarding Cyberpunk 2077, the game still suffers from a series of problems, from bugs in the console version, to internal conflicts with its employees. The company lives a routine of official notes to avoid the confusion, as rumors of cut content so that the game is ready. And to top it off, you may soon face a collective lawsuit from former employees.