Cyberpunk 2077: fan creates game-themed toilet

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed multiple times, the passion of its fans has not diminished. In fact, that extra waiting time seems to have made them very creative. The Reddit user known as PlasticBamboo, for example, created a themed toilet inspired by the new CD Projekt Red title.

This fan created two toilets, each with a different style inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. The first has the distinct yellow color of the game, in addition to having its stylized logo right on the lid.

Second, it is predominantly black, with some red and white details and the word “Samurai” at the top. Clearly inspired by the game’s namesake band which is led by Johnny Silverhand, a character played by actor Keanu Reeves.

Although they are just creations of a fan, there is no doubt that there would be no shortage of people in the pre-sale line for an article of this type. Perhaps the developers are not inspired by this idea to create such official articles in the future?

After the Xbox Series X-shaped refrigerator that Microsoft announced, there’s nothing to doubt. After all, would you like to have one of these at home? Comment!



