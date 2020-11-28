Cyberpunk 2077 explains how to move the game to PS5

CD Projekt Red explains how you can move your game from Cyberpunk 2077 to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Keep all your progress in the new generation.

Cyberpunk 2077 is preparing for its launch on December 10. With the new generation consoles already on the market, the Poles explain how we can move our game from PS4 and Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

It should be noted that the title will work from day one on the new consoles through its backward compatibility system. In the case of PlayStation, to move your game you will have three options:

Upload your games to the cloud through a subscription to PlayStation Plus.

Transfer data with a LAN cable or via WiFi between the two console models.

Use a storage device (such as a USB stick) to copy and transfer the data to the same PlayStation Network account on your PS5.

The Xbox ecosystem offers a much simpler exchange system. Thanks to Smart Delivery you can continue where you left off regardless of the model of the same family. The first time you start it, the data synchronization will begin with your own profile; In case you want to transfer it by hand, you can connect both consoles to the same network to start the wireless transfer.

Console gameplay

Less than a month before its arrival, CD Projekt Red has shown the console versions in motion, except those dedicated to the basic models of PS4 and Xbox One. In this link you can see 10 minutes of gameplay exchanging Xbox One X and Xbox Series X; On the other hand, here you will find a video in which to check its performance on PS4 Pro and PS5. Remember that the update dedicated to next-generation hardware will land sometime in 2021.

At MeriStation we had the opportunity to visit Night City in June. Find out what our first feelings were before one of the great names of the generation.



