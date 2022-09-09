Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Skipping PS4 and Xbox One is the Right Move

While Cyberpunk 2077 was the subject of a tumultuous launch, the game succeeded in developing itself significantly after launch. Now he’s finally hoping to release extensive DLC through an upcoming expansion called “Phantom Liberty.”

Phantom Liberty will be the first significant content release for Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released in 2023 and will reportedly not be available for older generations of consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One. While this may understandably annoy some players, skipping previous generations of consoles may be the best step for the success of this expansion.

Phantom Liberty Extension for Cyberpunk 2077

The Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 was announced during the broadcast of Night City Wire on September 6. Since this is the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, news of the Phantom Liberty expansion has understandably attracted a lot of attention from fans of the game, both old and old. new.

It is also widely reported that Phantom Liberty will be the only official expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, which means that the upcoming DLC should meet and exceed serious expectations. Due to the relative youth of the announcement, little is known about the details of the plot of “Phantom Freedom”, although it is confirmed that Keanu Reeves is going to reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.

It is reported that in the Phantom Liberty expansion, the player will be involved in the plot of a spy thriller, and the main character of the main game, Vi, will return and swear allegiance to the New United States of America, possibly after some elections. Despite the positive attention the expansion is still receiving, many are skeptical about how rude Cyberpunk 2077 was at launch, and some are upset at the prospect of skipping the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Why Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Skipping the Latest Generation Consoles Is a Good Thing

Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s hard not to notice the fact that this game is one of the most high-profile video game launches in the history of the industry. Released in a state saturated with glitches and technical omissions, the widely anticipated game had to struggle to rebuild itself with the rejected fan base of previous CD Projekt Red games.

Given this, it becomes more understandable why the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion will not be presented on the latest generation consoles. Many fans pointed to the fact that the game had to be optimized for the latest generation of hardware as the main factor in the poor quality of the finished product. Since Cyberpunk 2077 was released just a month after the latest Sony and Microsoft consoles went on sale, the game has been limited in its commitment to legacy hardware.

Given that the Phantom Liberty DLC can stand alone, it should be absolutely perfect at launch to counteract the stigma of the game. Existing only on powerful consoles of the latest generation, the Phantom Liberty expansion has a good start to being carefully optimized and impressive from the very beginning, which will have a big impact on the ever-changing reputation of Cyberpunk 2077. While some players will miss out on DLC, broader player satisfaction is certainly the primary goal of CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.