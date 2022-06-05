Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion May Solve The Game’s Biggest Problem

In addition to the new story, the next major Cyberpunk 2077 update may finally solve the game’s biggest problem, besides post-launch instability. While Night City is fun, there’s not much interactivity to really get lost in. According to files discovered during the recent leak of the upcoming expansion of the game, CD Projekt Red plans to solve this problem and make the game one step closer to the ambitions outlined before its release.

Cyberpunk 2077, released in December 2020, was CDPR’s next major role-playing game after the hugely successful The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Due to the fact that the latter overnight turned the developer into something like the golden child of the industry, Cyberpunk immediately became one of the most anticipated games in recent times. Unfortunately, CDPR succumbed to the pressure that came with such high expectations and released the game long before it was supposed to, resulting in an almost unplayable experience for players on the latest generation consoles at launch, despite months of crisis for Cyberpunk. The problem was so serious that Sony actually removed the game from the PlayStation digital store.

In the year and a half since the release of the game, CDPR has released many updates to improve stability, as well as making various changes to the quality of life. In addition, the current generation Cyberpunk update has finally been released, which has further improved performance and stability on the Xbox, PlayStation 5 and PC series consoles. The next big update is likely to be released in early 2023, when the extension for Cyberpunk 2077 will be released; but thanks to an alleged leak that occurred on the day of the developer’s earnings report, the plot of the extension seems to have been largely revealed.

How the Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion will Improve the Open World

Aside from plot spoilers, the Cyberpunk 2077 leak also included other things to be added to the game. This includes more than a dozen side stories that will continue to make the world more alive, which has been one of the main criticisms of the game. Night City is expertly designed, and its various neighborhoods have their own character that makes it look like a real city, but there’s not much to do in Cyberpunk 2077 other than the main plot and quite a few cool side quests.

According to the leak, new activities called Mini World Stories and Street Stories will be added with the expansion. It is unknown how many Mini World Stories there will be, but it looks like there will be 13 Street Stories. It is also unknown what these new actions will include, but by their names it is safe to assume that they will continue to fill the world of Cyberpunk 2077. go get that” — tasks that take only a few minutes and reward the player with a small amount of money. With an obvious focus on telling more stories around the city, these actions will undoubtedly help make the open world more alive.

The new stories are a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done to make the world as exciting as CDPR promised before Cyberpunk was released. In addition to these side stories, Night City needs other ways to pass the time besides the usual loop. According to rumors, the concert DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is one way that could change. Created by the same developer who introduced players to the popular GWENT mini-game, it’s hard to believe that they aren’t also capable of creating an equally immersive experience for Cyberpunk 2077. The city, for the most part, is nothing more than a showcase, and the game needs more ways to make the player feel like an ordinary resident.