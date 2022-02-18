Cyberpunk 2077 Expands The Romance System And Users Celebrate Them On Social Networks

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 includes improvements to the romance system with new interactions, dialogue, and messages. Users celebrate. Cyberpunk 2077 incorporates a multitude of new features as part of patch 1.5, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. Beyond the improvements in the new generation versions, the Polish studio extended the romance system already present in the base game. Over the days, users have discovered new ways to interact with your partner. If you want to find out for yourself, we recommend that you stop reading from now on.

Cyberpunk 2077, from spicy photos to new dialogues

CD Projekt Red has included new dialogue, messages and interactions with the love relationships that you can establish in the game. Judy now puts you in contact with Ainara Álvarez, her grandmother, who wants to meet you to give her approval.

At other times, for example, Panam may send you racy photos accompanied by exclusive responses. But the interaction goes further. When you sleep in your apartment there is a possibility that you will wake up next to your partner. Kerry and River have also received previously unreleased scenes that go deeper into their relationship with you.