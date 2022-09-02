Cyberpunk 2077 event will be held next week, DLC is possible to be shown

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020 turned out to be one of the most successful and controversial game launches in recent times. Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 18 million copies, but has nevertheless faced serious criticism due to technical issues, misleading promises, content cutting and LGBT+ representation. Now, developer CD Projekt Red seems ready to take the next step with Cyberpunk 2077, for better or worse, with an event that could lead to the unveiling of the game’s first major expansion.

A tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed the upcoming online broadcast on Tuesday, September 6, at 8:00 Pacific Time / 12:00 Eastern time. According to the announcement, the latest Night City Wire event will have two main directions. The first focus will be on Edgerunners, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 anime, which will begin streaming on Netflix from September 13. The second focus will be on “what’s next” for Cyberpunk 2077.

To be clear, there is no official mention of the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. “What’s next” for Cyberpunk 2077 can mean a lot of different things, including additional free updates focused on content or quality. There are also related projects, such as Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City, a spin-off of the board game, which is scheduled to launch in 2023. Cyberpunk 2077 remains a huge project with many potential opportunities in the future.

However, CD Projekt Red is expected to officially unveil its expansion during the event. Details leaked earlier this year, revealing the history of Cyberpunk 2077 expansion and the mission structure for fans wanting to be pampered. The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account even teased the upcoming expansion news back in August.

The development of the Cyberpunk 2077 extension is by no means a secret, even if leaks are not taken into account. CD Projekt Red’s parent company confirmed in financial statements for April and May that about half of the studio’s resources were allocated to the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. The expansion has even been confirmed for a pre-release window in 2023. Although no specific information was available at the time, fans were told to expect further announcements later in 2022.

Suffice it to say that fans of Cyberpunk 2077 are expecting news about the expansion in the near future, and the upcoming broadcast of Night City Wire provides the biggest opportunity for this. If CD Projekt Red does not share additional information about the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, this in itself will cause a new dispute. However, there is really no reason not to believe that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will not be part of the September 6 broadcast at the moment.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.