Cyberpunk 2077 Event Today, February 15: Time

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED summons users to an announcement related to Cyberpunk 2077. It seems likely that its version for PS5 and Xbox Series will be discussed. CD Projekt RED will hold a special event dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 this Tuesday, February 15, with game news. After a year and a half of updates, patches and promises, the ambitious video game from the studio responsible for The Witcher is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC; not so on PS5 and Xbox Series (executable through backward compatibility), whose native version is still pending a specific release date. We tell you how to follow the event live online.

Where and how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 event live: schedule

The Cyberpunk 2077 event can be followed live online through the official CD Projekt Red Twitch channel starting at 4:00 p.m. (CET), Spanish peninsular time.

Although no details have been released about what will be announced during the broadcast, it seems highly likely that the next-gen versions of the game will be the main protagonists. These optimized editions already have a new cover in the PS Store database, an indication that their premiere is near; To make matters worse, this Monday the Cyberpunk 2077 icon already shows the Optimized for Xbox Series seal, so the update may be imminent.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in late 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The promise of the development team is that the PS5 and Xbox Series version will arrive during the first quarter of 2022. And yes, we remember that the update to new generation consoles will be free for those who already have the title purchased on PS4 or Xbox One.

What time is the Cyberpunk 2077 event worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: at 12:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 10:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 09:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: at 10:00 a.m.

El Salvador: at 09:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 10:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 07:00

Guatemala: at 09:00 hours

Honduras: at 09:00 hours

Mexico: at 09:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 09:00 hours

Panama: at 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 12:00 p.m.

Peru: at 10:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: at 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 11:00 a.m.