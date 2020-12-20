Cyberpunk 2077 error that corrupted the registry file

Cyberpunk 2077 has been on the market for 10 days, but it still hasn’t gotten rid of its mistakes. Moreover, new mistakes emerge every day. According to a post shared on Reddit, the recording files in the game are corrupted when they exceed a certain size. You can protect your recording file against corruption by following the recommendations given.

Cyberpunk 2077 recording files should not exceed 8MB in size.

Each recording file in the game has a certain size and it is necessary to keep this size as 8MB. When the recording file exceeds 8MB, it becomes corrupted. The size limit of the recording file will be removed in future patches. Players have to adjust the size of the registration file themselves, and it is said that what they need to do is to keep the number of items in the inventory low.

Carrying extra items and consumable items on our main character V inflates the size of your recording file. It is suggested to keep the items that the player will use in the inventory. Finally, CD Projekt Red stated that it is not possible to restore corrupted recording files.



