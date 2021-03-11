Cyberpunk 2077: Elon Musk criticizes the game’s vehicles

Apparently, the troubled release of Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t just irritate anonymous players. Billionaire Elon Musk criticized the game in a Twitter post directed to CD Projekt Red last Tuesday (09).

“Delamain taxis should be able to drive autonomously when you’re in them and should be electric in 2077,” said the owner of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk referred to the fictional transport service that is featured in the title. When V, the protagonist, enters a Delamain vehicle, the player must drive manually.

Regarding fuel, CD Projekt Red has not made it very clear what the cars are fueled with. The businessman cited this aspect because, according to him, the main energy matrix of the world in the future (including cars) will be electricity.

In the publication in which it was criticized by the businessman, the Polish developer announced to the public that the patch patch 1.2 of Cyberpunk 2077 would be delayed because of the recent hacker attacks suffered by the company.

And you, did you find Elon Musk’s criticism valid? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!