Cyberpunk 2077 early install dates announced

Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated RPG game of CD Projekt Red, meets the players on December 10th.

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s new open world RPG game, will finally be released later this week after delays. Expectations are very high for the game that millions of people are waiting for. A week before the game was released, CDPR shared the exact times when players could start preloading and playing the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 shared on its Twitter account when the game will be playable in certain countries. However, for console and computer users, it will be possible to download the game in advance. When the time comes, they will be able to play the game.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

Console players will be able to preload the game on December 3rd. On December 10, it will be able to access the game at midnight, depending on the time zone of the country. Cyberpunk 2077 will also be ready to boot into GOG by December 7th. Computer users will be able to preload on December 8 via Epic Games and Steam.

The game is expected to take up about 80GB of space. This applies to both the computer and the console.



