Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 and 2020 Versions Compared

Cyberpunk 2077, which was launched a few days ago, has quite good numbers in both the watch and the instant play area for days. YouTuber named Cycu1 compared the E3 2018 version of the game with the latest version. There are serious differences in the lighting of the game.

It is said by some that it is worth waiting for many years, and by some, “Have we waited 8 years for this?” Cyberpunk 2077, which has been criticized as, was released in the past days. Cyberpunk 2077, which met the expectations of some players and did not please some players at all, was criticized especially over the trailers shown at E3 events.

A comparison video of Cyberpunk 2077, which has received a lot of criticism but still has very good gameplay and view statistics, has been released. In the comparison between the Demo version of the game shown at the E3 2018 event and the final version released in 2020, the differences between some of the details are really huge. Let’s take a look at the video first.

Comparison between Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 and 2020 version:

It can be seen how much Cyberpunk 2077 has improved in the lighting area before even reaching half of this 4 minutes 43 seconds long video. Even in the vehicle scene that appears in the first second of the video, the reflections, shadows and lighting look quite different. Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be greatly improved rather than the regression we know as a downgrade in this area.

Of course, there are some areas where the game has regressed. For example, CD Projekt RED, the NPC in the game, seems to have reduced the number of characters around. In addition, in the E3 2018 version, the game seems a little more realistic, but in general, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have made a very good development since 2018.



