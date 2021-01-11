Cyberpunk 2077: dropped to 3rd place in sales on Steam!

Number 1 in the ranking for several weeks, Cyberpunk 2077 finds itself on the third step of the PC sales podium on Steam!

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be talked about, but not quite the way the developers hoped it would… After taking # 1 on Steam’s top-grossing titles chart, the game drops to 3ᵉ.

Heralded as the greatest game of all time, Cyberpunk 2077 ultimately comes across as the biggest disappointment.

Like the series of games The Witcher, also developed by CD Projekt RED, the adventure is therefore punctuated by a multitude of bugs that undermine the gaming experience, which is so promising.

Because yes, players expected a lot from this new RPG teased like the future of video games. Without these bugs, he would have been able to live up to his promise …

You will no doubt understand, Cyberpunk 2077 has not really received the expected reception from players. But the developers are still trying to catch up.

They thus promise a PS5 version worthy of the expectations of the latter. So we just have to wait for its release, and hope!

But CD Projekt RED is threatened by the spinning eel. Only a month after its release, the game is therefore giving up its place on Steam!

RUST BEFORE CYBERPUNK 2077 ON STEAM!

Each week, the jeuxvideo.com site therefore offers “the ranking of the titles generating the most income on the Valve platform”.

We then discover that Cyberpunk 2077 no longer appears at the head of the latter … Yes, you did hear!

The game developed by CD Projekt RED thus goes from 1st to 3ᵉ. But what game has he dethroned? You will probably understand, so it is about Rust.

No, you’re not dreaming ! Released in February 2018, the multiplayer survival game is indeed at the top of this ranking.

This crazy rise can be explained in particular by the launch of a server bringing together very big headliners in the gaming world.

Among them, we therefore find Shroud, xQx, or Myth. Very active on Twitch, they then offered a wind of renewal to this survival game.

He “saw his traffic explore on Steam and broke his record for simultaneous online players (243,988) on January 9”.

For the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, only one solution remains possible in order to go up the slope: to offer a PS5 version that meets the expectations of players.

They must therefore redouble their efforts and act in a very limited time. Could the futuristic RPG be a surprise on next-gen consoles? There are chances !

So this is a case to be continued …