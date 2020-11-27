Cyberpunk 2077: DLC will spawn after expected

Although the initial plan was to make these post-launch content known before the game launch, it will finally be necessary to wait a while.

CD Projekt RED will reveal the post-launch contents of Cyberpunk 2077 later than planned. The objective of the Polish study was to present the DLC and expansions of the title before the publication of such an ambitious project; however, due to the delays that the game has experienced in recent times, that moment will be requested.

The information comes from the company’s CEO himself, Adam Kicinski, who has detailed this circumstance in the last financial meeting: “The initial plan was to do it before launch”, responds to the question of those DLCs and already confirmed expansions. “But, after the recent delay, we have decided to wait for the launch to attend to the players with the game and then to start talking about future projects. So it will be after the launch ”, he adds. Among those post-launch plans is also the multiplayer mode, which will not come out before 2022.

Multiplayer mode, DLC and expansions in Cyberpunk 2077: everything we know

According to Kicinski, the multiplayer mode is “a great independent production”, based on the Cyberpunk universe and related to the concept of the solo mode, but it is being developed by another team within CD Projekt RED; parallel to the main study.

About the DLC, there will be several types. For one thing, there will be free cut DLC; on the other, in terms of expansions we know that there will be at least two large-scale ones, as happened with The Witcher 3, which worked very well both critically and in sales. Last year, it was CD Projekt itself that cited Geralt of Rivia’s adventure as an equivalent example of what we can expect from that post-launch content: it will be similar to The Witcher 3 in concept.

“We want to make sure everything feels complete, but we also want to build open worlds. I am aware that when I was playing The Witcher 3 and I finished everything, I still wanted to know what the people there were doing […] “I think we will have opportunities like these with Cyberpunk 2077 as well,” the studio commented months ago.

Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale in physical and digital format on December 10 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S; the native version of the latter two, the next gen version, won’t arrive until 2021. For now, it will look better, but it will be the backward compatible edition.



