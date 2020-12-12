Information about Cyberpunk 2077 development cost and other details was disclosed by the game’s developer, CD Projekt Red. A game developed over 8 years has been really costly. The point is, did Cyberpunk 2077 cover this cost?

Cyberpunk 2077 has already paid for its own expenses

CD Projekt announced that the proceeds from digital pre-order sales alone cover all production costs of Cyberpunk 2077, the company’s marketing and promotion costs for the game this year. The game sold 8 million copies during pre-order, and three quarters of those sales were digital copies. The developer team also stated that Cyberpunk 2077 sales on Steam exceeded $ 50 million.

If we look at these numbers, it seems that the sales of GoG, Epic Games Store and boxed versions have already covered the cost of the game. The game had already cost CDPR $ 111 million. It is not clear exactly how much it is sold on other digital platforms, but according to these published figures, the company seems to have already gone black. In addition, CD Projekt, the parent company of CD Projekt Red, announced that it will only get 10 percent of the sales achieved. In this case, employees will also receive a bonus from sales.



