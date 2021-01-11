Cyberpunk 2077: Developers Are Under New Pressure!

Cyberpunk 2077 developers are under tremendous pressure! CD Projekt RED risks a colossal fine … Polish game publisher CD Projekt RED has not really lived up to gamers’ expectations with the premature release of Cyberpunk 2077. Developers are therefore under tremendous pressure to raise the bar as quickly as possible!

The players couldn’t wait any longer! On December 10, 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 finally entered the market after some teasing words.

It thus emerged as the most anticipated game of the year and was characterized as the biggest creation of all time.

However, the disappointment of its holders was very quickly felt. Released on PS4, Xbox One and PC, the game therefore faces a multitude of bugs far too recurring to appreciate.

Some even speak of a totally wasted gaming experience! Complaints and bad opinions invade the Web.

Many well-known streamers stopped playing it very quickly. But CD Projekt RED promises to rectify the situation.

The Polish game publisher is announcing many updates, but above all, a PS5 and Xbox Series X version that lives up to expectations.

Moreover, the body responsible for consumer protection in Poland is putting enormous pressure on the latter. He risks a colossal fine …

Cyberpunk 2077 developers have no choice but to redouble their efforts.

CYBERPUNK 2077: CD PROJEKT RED RISKS A HUGE FINE!

As you will no doubt have understood, the Polish office for consumer protection is therefore monitoring CD Projekt RED’s activities very closely.

The game developer and publisher therefore has no right to make mistakes. As promised, he must then offer new updates and unveil the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as possible.

The developers are working tirelessly to improve the quality of the latter, but above all, to correct the ton of bugs. Because the risks are very big …

UOKIK could well issue a colossal fine to the company, amounting to 10% of its annual income. Yes, you did hear!

But this enormous pressure on the shoulders of CD Projekt RED could ultimately serve the interests of customers, or rather, players.

Indeed, developers could once again botch the job and fail to meet their expectations … History will repeat itself, leaving Cyberpunk 2077 with no chance to prove its worth.

It is therefore a matter to be followed very closely! From now on, all you have to do is wait and hope for a miracle from them …

We are waiting for new information!