Cyberpunk 2077 developers are receiving threats!

Yesterday, we had a news about Cyberpunk 2077 being postponed. The game was postponed to December 10 and it has been announced that this time will be spent to make the game better. Many players were disappointed and voiced this under the tweet.

Cyberpunk 2077 developers receive death threats

Andrzej Zawadzki, who works as Senior Game Designer at CD Projekt Red, made a statement about the actors threatening them with a tweet.

I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay.

I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.

However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you. — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020

His explanation is as follows: “I want to address the lag associated with cyberpunk. I understand that you feel angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion on this matter. However, sending death threats to developers is absolutely unacceptable and completely wrong. We are human beings like you. ”

It is also worth noting that. They have postponed the game to 21 days after the release date, December 10, and CD Projekt Red employs its employees 7 days a week and 14 hours a day. This workload of the staff working 98 hours a week has been prolonged by 21 days. Maybe the company could not stand these pressures and pull the release time back to 19 November. Some players think that the reason behind this delay was not because the game was flawless, but because they didn’t want to coincide with the week of games like AC: Valhalla and Call of Duty Cold War. What do you think about this subject? You can share with us in the comments.



