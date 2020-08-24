Cyberpunk 2077 details its accessibility options in subtitles

The new CD Projekt RED production will go beyond tiny subtitles and allow for personalization of the experience.

Frowning their foreheads, looking closer to the screen and swearing in Aramaic have been some of the reactions of the players to discover that the size of the subtitles is barely legible. Little by little, companies have become aware that accessibility is an important issue. The Last of Us Part 2, the Naughty Dog hit, offered multiple options in this regard, as did Microsoft’s Gears 5. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, developed by the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it is confirmed that at least there will be customization of the subtitles.

The information has come through social networks. A fan has complained that judging from the footage shown, the subtitles are too small. CD Projekt RED has answered in the official account of the video game on Twitter and has explained that users will have the possibility to increase its size and modify the color so that the subtitles do not end up being a problem, especially in a title that relies on the narrative . The new work of the Polish studio will arrive in Spain by Bandai Namco and will not only be translated into Spanish, but will also have dubbing.

Free downloadable content

CD Projekt RED offered multiple free content in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a strategy that will not change in Cyberpunk 2077. At least this has been assured on Twitter, where the study has limited itself to underlining that its new video game will also receive DLCs without any cost class for players. These will accompany other content that will be paid. The title will be expanded with at least two major expansions, details of which have not yet been provided.

After several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19. It is scheduled for November 19 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia.



