Cyberpunk 2077 details all types of weapons and upgrades

CD Projekt presents the four classes of weapons in the game: Tech, Powerful, Smart and Melee, with several examples of them and their enhancements.

In the last Night City Wire, the streaming of CD Projekt RED on Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish developer took the opportunity to present all the types of weapons in the game and the different improvements to which they can be subjected. Likewise, the study wanted to clarify how the RPG elements will combine with the first person shooter facet, something that “has not been easy at all”, as they themselves recognized, but of which they are very proud. Moving on to weapons, we have discovered that there will be four classes: technological (tech weapons), powerful (power weapons), intelligent (smart weapons) and melee (melee). To these we will have to add the thrown objects (sparks and knives, for example), and the so-called cyberware, or in other words, the implants that we put on the body and serve to fight (from those that increase strength to that install blades on the forearm).

Four types of weapons, two types of enhancement and implants

In summary, technological weapons are those that have unique characteristics, such as the Tsunami Nekomata sniper, which allows you to see through walls. They all use electromagnetic energy, which causes the bullets to come out with much greater speed and power, and can even bounce or pin enemies to the wall. In turn, powerful weapons stand out for being those whose bullets pass through surfaces and covers, and include explosive ammunition shotguns, such as Carnage. Third would be smart weapons, whose bullets track the enemy and chase him even when he is hiding behind something. An example is the TKI-20 Shingen machine gun, but we have also been told about a smart shotgun that allows you to fix up to eight targets and kill them all with one shot, “clearing rooms has never been so easy.” The melee weapons would remain, mainly swords and katanas (watch out for that Thermal Katana, which lights up in the dark and shatters like lava). But apart from weapons, we have also been given examples of cyberware, such as gorilla arms or mantis blades, which allow us to explode our enemies using only our body.

From CD Projekt they have explained during the streaming that the weapons will have two types of improvements: the modifications and the chips. The former make physical changes to the weapon that can be seen with the naked eye, such as putting a silencer, a tripod or an enlarged magazine. However, the chips are installed and are practically invisible, although no less useful for that. They help improve weapon stats like damage and accuracy, for example, but they can also change the ammo type and completely alter how each one is used. The developer has also highlighted that the RPG components of Cyberpunk 2077 affect weapons, as we can improve factors such as reload times, speed when aiming, and so on. All this depending on how we are enhancing our character. There will also be a certain strategic component, as we will have offensive and defensive weapons and armor sets. And following examples like Destiny, all of them will be classified according to their rarity, having common, uncommon, rare and legendary weapons, with rare-bird functions. Finding them will depend on our degree of exploration and the enemies we face.



