Cyberpunk 2077: creates issues with content creation

Cyberpunk 2077 has been giving headaches to content creators. The problem is a song in the early part of the game, which cannot be disabled and has been causing “strike” in many videos published on YouTube.

To protect content creators, CD Projekt Red launched a Streaming Mode in Cyberpunk 2077 that disables all copyrighted music. The problem is that one of these songs has escaped and cannot be deactivated or avoided, as it is part of one of the game’s first major missions.

In an official statement, the company said it was working to resolve the issue, and asked the creators to turn off the sound during the first few Braindance sequences.

CD Projekt even released another tweet explaining that there may be even more songs with license issues, advising streamers to leave the sound of the music muted in the broadcasts (and ensured that a fix is ​​coming).

This is not the only problem that players face. On social media, many gamers posted several complaints of game performance. According to them, the PS4 and Xbox One versions have a number of bugs, such as dropped frames, glitches, and even game crashes.



