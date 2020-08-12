Cyberpunk 2077: Complex RPG from the game Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, promising to be one of the biggest titles ever developed, especially in its density of activities, in the freedom it gives the player and in the way his world interacts with the choices made during the gameplay.

However, according to statements by Miles Tost, Level Designer at CD Projekt RED, it seems that the novelty must be even more dense than we expected. In an interview with fansite Netrunner 2077, the developer reinforced that Cyberpunk 2077 is a more robust and complex RPG experience when compared to the last great success of the producer, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

“I think people tend to forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG in the first place. So customization and equipment choices, making choices in the skills you have, the talents, what your character looks like, how you choose the dialogues is the main point of the experience. […] I think in many ways it is a role-playing experience much, much more complex than The Witcher 3 “.

Another point of interest raised by Tost is about how the team has worked to maintain the player’s immersion, trying, for example, to contextualize each closed door that the player will encounter around the city, especially when they are involved in main missions.

The designer also gives an idea of ​​the complexity of Cyberpunk in relation to the company’s medieval title by revealing that while The Witcher had 2,500 doors in total, the new game will have much more than that. You can check Miles Tost’s full interview in the following video, with curiosities and more details of the development of Cyberpunk 2077, in English:

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to arrive on November 19, 2020, after two postponements, for PS4, PC and Xbox One, with versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X scheduled for the launch of the new consoles. The game will be completely translated into Brazilian Portuguese, and will also receive an anime on Netflix to expand its universe in 2022.



