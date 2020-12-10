Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of recent years, will be released all over the world as of tomorrow. While some users complained about the system requirements, the solution came from NVIDIA’s cloud-based game streaming system GeForce NOW. The game will be played on GeForce NOW on the release day.

Cyberpunk 2077, which has made a lot of talk about itself with its frequently shared trailers and new information, will meet its fans tomorrow. The game, which was announced about 8 years ago and was criticized by the players such as “they wrote it, it will be released in 2077”, the problem is no longer the release date, but a platform where the game can be played.

As it is known, even the most powerful graphics cards were not enough to play Cyberpunk 2077 at the highest specifications, which is indispensable for gamers ’60 frames per second’. This has brought many gamers the question of “If even the RTX 3090 cannot play Cyberpunk 2077 with 60 FPS, why should I waste money?” The game will be available on GeForce NOW on release day.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be on NVIDIA GeForce NOW on ‘release day’

For those who are in the news and do not understand why this is not such a good development or have not heard of GeForce NOW before, it is useful to summarize briefly: Even if your computer has low features, you can only broadcast the game over the internet and thus, even the latest games are quality according to your internet speed. This streaming service, which allows you to play the way you play, also removes the feature restrictions of systems. To explain it even easier, you watch the game on YouTube, but you actually play it.

How do you play Cyberpunk 2077 if your system is bad?

It’s also worth mentioning what you need to have in order to play the game without getting even more confused. First you need to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 via GoG, Epic Games or Steam. After that, you can play the game on a Windows or Mac computer, NVIDIA Shield, Chromebook, Android or Safari. Of course, let’s also mention that you need a download speed of at least 15 Mbps to play the game.

If you have 25 Mbps internet, you can play the game at its highest resolution on GeForce NOW, at 1080p. Note that you can turn on the RTX option if you want to increase the settings even if the resolution is low.

How much does NVIDIA GeForce NOW cost?

Of course, such a service has a certain fee. In fact, there is a free version available, but we do not think it will be very available, especially with the release of Cyberpunk 2077. If you want, let’s go to the details:

NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriptions:

Free: Standard access – 1 hour session limit

Founders (5.49 euro): Priority access – Extended session limit – RTX feature

NVIDIA GeForce NOW system requirements:

macOS:

macOS 10.10 or later operating system

15 Mbps for 720p 60 FPS gaming / 25 Mbps for 1080p 60 FPS gaming

Supported hardware:

iMac 20-inch Late 2009 or newer

iMac 21.5-inch Late 2009 or newer

iMac 27-inch Late 2012 or newer

MacBook 2008 or newer

MacBook Retina Mid 2017 or newer

MacBook Air 11 inch Early 2015 or newer

MacBook Air 13-inch Late 2008 or newer

MacBook Pro 13 inch Early 2015 or newer

MacBook Pro 15 inch Late 2008 or newer

MacBook Pro 17 inch 2009 or newer

Mac Pro Late 2013 or newer

Windows:

64-bit Windows 7 or newer operating system required. 32 bit operating systems are NOT supported.

15 Mbps for 720p 60 FPS gaming / 25 Mbps for 1080p 60 FPS gaming

Dual core processor, 2.0 GHz or faster

4 GB RAM

DirectX 11 supported graphics card

NVIDIA GeForce 600 series or newer

AMD Radeon 3000 series or newer

Intel HD Graphics 2000 series or newer



