Cyberpunk 2077: come check out the 24-hour Voxel live!

Today (09), the Voxel team is doing a special Cyberpunk 2077 mega live, and yes, you read that right! It will be 24 hours playing one of the most awaited games this year! Check it out below:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3800x

GPU: RTX 2080 TI 32gb DDR4

Storage: SATA SSD

The broadcast started today at 8 am and will continue until tomorrow at the same time, with the participation of our dear Vinícius Munhoz, Ruan Segretti, Bruno Micalli, Derek Keller and many others! Come and enjoy with us on this journey in Night City and please comment and chat with us during the gameplay!

And if you want to check it out, our game analysis is already on the air, and if you are in doubt as to whether the title will run smoothly on your PC, check out our article on the benchmarks on Nvidia and AMD GPUs.



