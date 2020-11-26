Cyberpunk 2077 charges if you buy it from Steam

Those who do in GOG, meanwhile, will receive an exclusive digital comic, which will explore more about this dystopian world.

CD Projekt RED is about to launch Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated titles of the year. After several delays, and in the absence of just a few weeks for its commercialization, the Polish study continues to add incentives for players. On this occasion, the promotion focuses on Steam users, since everyone who buys the video game on this platform (before or after its arrival on the market) will receive an exclusive mission. Meanwhile, those who do it in GOG will have at their disposal a digital comic.

This was announced by the developer on the title’s official Twitter account. This is 2AM She Calls (2:00 am, she calls), a story written by Tomasz Marchewka, nothing more and nothing less than one of the main scriptwriters of the production. In this mission, the player will walk the streets of Night City, but from the perspective of Frank, a former agent of the NCPD, the city’s police department. After leaving the body, he has become a taxi driver. As if that weren’t enough, if you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam you will get a pack that includes avatars, posters and a wallpaper.

A vast game

The main campaign may be shorter than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which does not mean that to complete the title to 100% they do not need a lot of hours on your back. In fact, the QA manager has already spent more than 175 hours on one of his games. Mind you, you are playing hard mode and with a stealth approach.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Although the port developed for the new generation will not be available at launch – it is scheduled for 2021 – the game will work through backward compatibility, enhanced thanks to the extra power of the consoles.



